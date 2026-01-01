Summary: Today we speak about a truth that carries weight heavier than any headline, heavier than any broadcast, heavier than any political statement: the truth that journalists in Palestine are being killed simply for doing their job. Not for carrying weapons. Not for joining militias. Not for taking sides. They are killed for holding a camera, for carrying a notebook, for telling the world what is happening to a people under siege.

The list of names is long, and every name is a life, a story, a voice that was silenced because it dared to reveal what others wanted hidden.

Shireen Abu Akleh, shot while wearing a press vest, a helmet, and standing with other journalists. Her death was not an accident. It was a message: even the most respected Palestinian American reporter, even a veteran of Al Jazeera, even a woman known across the world for her integrity, could be killed with impunity.

Yaser Murtaja, a young journalist whose drone footage showed Gaza’s suffering from above. He was shot while filming protests, wearing a vest clearly marked “PRESS.” He dreamed of traveling the world. Instead, the world watched him die.

Ahmed Abu Hussein, shot by a sniper while covering demonstrations. He fought for weeks before succumbing to his wounds. His last photos showed children running from tear gas.

Rami Al Sheikh, killed while documenting the aftermath of airstrikes. His final footage captured families searching through rubble for their loved ones.

Mohammed Abu Hatab, killed with his entire family after reporting on the destruction of homes. Hours earlier, he had stood in front of a camera describing the fear of Gaza’s civilians. That fear became his reality.

Issam Abdallah, a Reuters videographer, killed while filming from a clearly marked press position. His colleagues screamed his name as the second strike hit.

These are not isolated tragedies. They are part of a pattern, a deliberate targeting of journalists who refuse to look away. More than three hundred Palestinian journalists have been killed in recent years, many in the last months alone. Some died while filming. Some died while sheltering. Some died with their families. All died because they insisted on telling the truth.

But the war on journalism does not end in Gaza. It extends into the newsrooms of the West, where truth is not killed with bullets, it is killed with silence.

Western media institutions have perfected a quieter form of censorship: firing, sidelining, demoting, or forcing out reporters who refuse to sanitize the suffering of Palestinians.

Mehdi Hasan, one of the most incisive interviewers in American media, was pushed out after refusing to soften his criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza. His questions were too sharp. His insistence on naming Palestinian humanity too uncomfortable for a network that preferred “balance” over accuracy.

Ayman Mohyeldin, who spent years reporting from Gaza, was repeatedly sidelined for coverage that humanized Palestinians too effectively. His lived experience became a liability in a newsroom that wanted distance, not truth.

Emily Wilder, fired by the Associated Press for expressing sympathy for Palestinians, not in her reporting, but in her personal life. Her dismissal sent a message to every young journalist: your conscience is a threat.

Tareq Haddad, who resigned from Newsweek after the outlet refused to publish his reporting on U.S. and U.K. misconduct. He was told to stay quiet. He chose to walk away.

Abby Martin, removed from mainstream platforms for refusing to sanitize Israeli policy. Her voice was too direct, too honest, too unwilling to play the game.

And now Ana Maria Monjardino, who left CNN after witnessing how Palestinian voices were filtered, minimized, or erased. She saw how editorial pressure shaped narratives, how certain truths were discouraged, how certain guests were avoided. She chose integrity over a high paying career.

These journalists did not leave because they were weak. They left because they were strong. They left because truth mattered more than a contract. They left because Palestine mattered more than silence.

The pattern is unmistakable: In Palestine, journalists are killed. In the West, journalists are silenced.

One system uses bullets. The other uses careers. Both serve the same purpose to control the narrative.

But despite the danger, despite the pressure, despite the consequences, journalists continue to speak. They continue to film. They continue to write. They continue to stand in front of cameras even when the cameras become targets.

Because they understand something the world often forgets: Without journalists, there is no witness. Without witnesses, there is no truth. Without truth, there is no justice.

And today, we honor them, the ones who died, the ones who were fired, the ones who walked away, and the ones who continue to risk everything so the world cannot say, “We did not know.”

If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.

This is This Week in Palestine.