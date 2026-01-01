Notes: Artist - Title - Year

The Sons of the Pioneers - Too Wide Too Low - 1949

Ella Mae Morse - Cow Cow Boogie - 1942

T-Bone Walker - T-Bone Blues Special - 1955

Big Maybelle - A Little Bird - 1956

Eddy Arnold - My Heart Cries For You - 1947

Dick McIntire - Hilo March - 1939

Sam Cooke With The Soul Stirrers - Jesus Wash Away My Troubles - 1956

McKinney's Cotton Pickers - Selling that stuff - 1929

Todd Rhodes - Trying - 1952

Professor Longhair - Longhair's Blues - Rhumba - 1949

The Gospel Clefs - Rock Me To Sleep - 1957

Muddy Waters - I Want To Be Loved - 1955

Johnny Horton - Tennessee Jive - 1953

The Blankenship Brothers - That's Why I Am Blue - 1960

Papa Lightfoot - Jump The Boogie - 1954

Joe Jones - You Talk Too Much - 1960

Jean Shepard - You Sent Her an Orchid (You Sent Me a Rose) - 1955

Spade Cooley - Detour - 1946

Young Jessie - Pretty Soon - 1956

Chuck Berry - I'm Talking About You - 1961

Chet Atkins - One Mint Julep - 1960

