On Backbeat this week we've got two records that show a direct connection between 1920s jazz and 1950s rock & roll, also a Muddy Waters record, and a Chuck Berry record that both had a big effect on British groups you may have heard of. You'll also hear Sam Cooke singing gospel like he never sang for this pop audience, some great New Orleans classics along with the usual mix-up of country, blues and whatever else.
Artist - Title - Year The Sons of the Pioneers - Too Wide Too Low - 1949 Ella Mae Morse - Cow Cow Boogie - 1942 T-Bone Walker - T-Bone Blues Special - 1955 Big Maybelle - A Little Bird - 1956 Eddy Arnold - My Heart Cries For You - 1947 Dick McIntire - Hilo March - 1939 Sam Cooke With The Soul Stirrers - Jesus Wash Away My Troubles - 1956 McKinney's Cotton Pickers - Selling that stuff - 1929 Todd Rhodes - Trying - 1952 Professor Longhair - Longhair's Blues - Rhumba - 1949 The Gospel Clefs - Rock Me To Sleep - 1957 Muddy Waters - I Want To Be Loved - 1955 Johnny Horton - Tennessee Jive - 1953 The Blankenship Brothers - That's Why I Am Blue - 1960 Papa Lightfoot - Jump The Boogie - 1954 Joe Jones - You Talk Too Much - 1960 Jean Shepard - You Sent Her an Orchid (You Sent Me a Rose) - 1955 Spade Cooley - Detour - 1946 Young Jessie - Pretty Soon - 1956 Chuck Berry - I'm Talking About You - 1961 Chet Atkins - One Mint Julep - 1960