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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Aug. 30, 2026, midnight
On Backbeat this week we've got two records that show a direct connection between 1920s jazz and 1950s rock & roll, also a Muddy Waters record, and a Chuck Berry record that both had a big effect on British groups you may have heard of. You'll also hear Sam Cooke singing gospel like he never sang for this pop audience, some great New Orleans classics along with the usual mix-up of country, blues and whatever else.
Artist - Title - Year
The Sons of the Pioneers - Too Wide Too Low - 1949
Ella Mae Morse - Cow Cow Boogie - 1942
T-Bone Walker - T-Bone Blues Special - 1955
Big Maybelle - A Little Bird - 1956
Eddy Arnold - My Heart Cries For You - 1947
Dick McIntire - Hilo March - 1939
Sam Cooke With The Soul Stirrers - Jesus Wash Away My Troubles - 1956
McKinney's Cotton Pickers - Selling that stuff - 1929
Todd Rhodes - Trying - 1952
Professor Longhair - Longhair's Blues - Rhumba - 1949
The Gospel Clefs - Rock Me To Sleep - 1957
Muddy Waters - I Want To Be Loved - 1955
Johnny Horton - Tennessee Jive - 1953
The Blankenship Brothers - That's Why I Am Blue - 1960
Papa Lightfoot - Jump The Boogie - 1954
Joe Jones - You Talk Too Much - 1960
Jean Shepard - You Sent Her an Orchid (You Sent Me a Rose) - 1955
Spade Cooley - Detour - 1946
Young Jessie - Pretty Soon - 1956
Chuck Berry - I'm Talking About You - 1961
Chet Atkins - One Mint Julep - 1960

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00:58:00 1 Aug. 30, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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