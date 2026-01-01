Summary: Suki Wessling, producer of The Babblery radio show, interviews women about their lives, their work, and how their gender informs the way they see the world. Time and again, mothering is fundamental to how women do their work. Whether women choose to be mothers or not, the choice affects their lives deeply. Having children often changes or postpones career choices, but mothering also informs how women do their work outside the home. In this interview, you will hear how mothering or choosing not to mother fundamentally changed the lives of twelve women: Retired judge LaDoris Cordell, Smart Politics founder Karin Tamerius, artist and writer Enid Baxter Ryce, filmmaker Brooke Berman, writer and nonprofit founder Rickey Gard Diamond, doula educator Anne Wallen, abortion rights crusader Merle Hoffman, historian Ruth Rosen, environmentalist Shilpi Chhotray, writer Joan Gelfand, and anonymous mothers Wendy and Rebecca.