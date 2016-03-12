Ecoshock Fall Kick-Off: Hot Times, Global Report

Subtitle: lazy, hazy days of summer?

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Samantha Burgess, Daniel Swain, Joshua Elliott

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 30, 2026, midnight

Summary: EU climate prediction expert Samantha Burgess on Euro stress and double-warming. Global fire news. WeatherWest Daniel Swain on new hot nights. Night firefighting. Burned towns. Global food outlook. New music. Welcome back.

Credits: Dr. Samantha Burgess interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.



Dr. Daniel Swain (clip) of WeatherWest from YouTube posted 260824



Dr. Joshua Elliot clip from Radio Ecoshock March 12, 2016



Song: "Nowhere to Go" Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons License.



Song: "Happening" Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons License

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:46 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



