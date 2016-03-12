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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
lazy, hazy days of summer?
Weekly Program
Samantha Burgess, Daniel Swain, Joshua Elliott
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Aug. 30, 2026, midnight
EU climate prediction expert Samantha Burgess on Euro stress and double-warming. Global fire news. WeatherWest Daniel Swain on new hot nights. Night firefighting. Burned towns. Global food outlook. New music. Welcome back.
Dr. Samantha Burgess interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

Dr. Daniel Swain (clip) of WeatherWest from YouTube posted 260824

Dr. Joshua Elliot clip from Radio Ecoshock March 12, 2016

Song: "Nowhere to Go" Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons License.

Song: "Happening" Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons License
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:46 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260902 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Aug. 30, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
Ecoshock 260902 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Aug. 30, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 6 Download File...
Ecoshock 260902 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Aug. 30, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 