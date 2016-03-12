EU climate prediction expert Samantha Burgess on Euro stress and double-warming. Global fire news. WeatherWest Daniel Swain on new hot nights. Night firefighting. Burned towns. Global food outlook. New music. Welcome back.
Dr. Samantha Burgess interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
Dr. Daniel Swain (clip) of WeatherWest from YouTube posted 260824
Dr. Joshua Elliot clip from Radio Ecoshock March 12, 2016
Song: "Nowhere to Go" Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons License.
Song: "Happening" Lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons License
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:46 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.