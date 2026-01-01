Notes: After producing nearly 200 episodes, Voices of the Community is officially sunsetting. Join creator George Koster and associate producer Eric Estrada for a special live farewell panel, guest-hosted by Lila LaHood from the San Francisco Public Press.

Recorded at the brand-new KSFP studio space in the Warfield Commons, this final conversation celebrates the show's rich history of spotlighting local nonprofits, arts organizations, and community change-makers. George shares his early radio roots and the inspiration behind launching the podcast, while Eric discusses the technical evolution of producing the series. The discussion dives deep into the profound impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses, the ongoing challenges surrounding housing, and the critical importance of grassroots journalism. Ultimately, this finale is a love letter to the Bay Area and a call to action for listeners to stay engaged in their neighborhoods.



Support the Legacy: While the show is sunsetting, the work of these incredible community leaders continues. Explore our entire archive of past series and episodes by visiting georgekoster.com/voices-of-the-community.

