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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 3, 2026, midnight
Take some time away from the worries of the day. Tap your feet and groove to the beat of a Celtic holiday! RANT play it LIVE in Glasgow for The Day Off, we order Another Round from The Scratch, catch up on our Jane Austen with Trous Braz’ Pride And Prejudice. PLUS, Haggis X-1 deliver LIVE in Plymouth, NH with Congress. You got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
RANT - The Day Off
The Scratch - Another Round
Slainte Mhath - Gravel Walks CANCON
Sultans Of String - Kitchen Party CANCON
Toxic Frogs - The Green Night
Trous Braz - Pride And Prejudice
Rocky Roads - Doolin Revisited
Woodlands Backfall - Wild Mountain Thyme
Valtos - Dorn
Alexis Chartrand & Nicolas Babineau - Le Batteux CANCON
Celtica - Itchy Fingers
Haggis X-1 - Congress CANCON

59:59

Celt In A Twist Radio September 8 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:59 1 Sept. 3, 2026
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 00:59:59  128Kbps mp3
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