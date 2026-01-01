Take some time away from the worries of the day. Tap your feet and groove to the beat of a Celtic holiday! RANT play it LIVE in Glasgow for The Day Off, we order Another Round from The Scratch, catch up on our Jane Austen with Trous Braz’ Pride And Prejudice. PLUS, Haggis X-1 deliver LIVE in Plymouth, NH with Congress. You got yer Celt In A Twist!
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RANT - The Day Off The Scratch - Another Round Slainte Mhath - Gravel Walks CANCON Sultans Of String - Kitchen Party CANCON Toxic Frogs - The Green Night Trous Braz - Pride And Prejudice Rocky Roads - Doolin Revisited Woodlands Backfall - Wild Mountain Thyme Valtos - Dorn Alexis Chartrand & Nicolas Babineau - Le Batteux CANCON Celtica - Itchy Fingers Haggis X-1 - Congress CANCON