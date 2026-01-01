Summary: Take some time away from the worries of the day. Tap your feet and groove to the beat of a Celtic holiday! RANT play it LIVE in Glasgow for The Day Off, we order Another Round from The Scratch, catch up on our Jane Austen with Trous Braz’ Pride And Prejudice. PLUS, Haggis X-1 deliver LIVE in Plymouth, NH with Congress. You got yer Celt In A Twist!