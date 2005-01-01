Sonic Café #498/Unexpected Covers

Subtitle: Unexpected Covers

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 4, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café with a funk cover of the Pink Floyd classic, I Wish You Were Here, done totally by AI, unexpected yes, but now part of our augmented reality, so hey welcome, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 498.



This time the Sonic Café spins up unexpected cover tunes so great, they’re scary. In this the tenth cover tune episode the Sonic Café’s nearly ten year history, which works out to be roughly one cover tune episode a year. So listen up, or you’ll ahh have to wait another year. So there’s that.



Listen for unexpected covers, like Jessie Wagner breathing fresh soul into Solomon Burke 1961 hit, Cry to Me, and Billie Joe Armstrong cranks Tiffany’s, I Think We’re Alone Now into garage-rock glory.



Acoustic magic arrives with Elle & Toni on Steely Dan’s ‘Dirty Work,’ while Carolyn Oates re-imagines Jethro Tull’s ‘Thick as a Brick.’ Plus: The Doughboys tackle The Moody Blues’ ‘Tuesday Afternoon,’ and Buddy Guy and Tracy Chapman dig deep into ‘Ain’t No Sunshine, plus many more.



Between spins, we’ll drop in a few surprises — which U.S. states people most regret moving to, is your state on the list? The secret psychology of selling women’s shoes, and classic TV moments from Seinfeld and Mad Men.



So let’s get to it, with Pearl Jam’s front man Eddie Vedder, with his unexpected cover of the 1982 English Beat song, this is Save It For Later, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: I Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd Funk Cover)

Artist: Fake Music

LP: AI Generated Music

Yr: 2025

Song 2: Save It For Later (English Beat Cover)

Artist: Eddie Vedder

LP:

Yr: 2024

Song 3: Cry To Me

Artist: Jessie Wagner

LP: Cry To Me

Yr: 2023

Song 4: I Think We're Alone Now

Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong

LP: No Fun Mondays

Yr. 2020

Song 5: Help Me (Joni Mitchell Cover)

Artist: Hejira

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 6: Tuesday Afternoon

Artist: The Doughboys

LP: Act Your Rage

Yr: 2015

Song 7: Dirty Work - (Steely Dan Cover)

Artist: Elle & Toni

LP:

Year: 2025

Song 8: Ain't No Sunshine f/ Trace Chapman

Artist: Buddy Guy

LP: Bring 'Em In

Yr: 2005

Song 9: It's My Party

Artist: Quincy Jones Feat. Amy Winehouse

LP: Q: Soul Bossa Nostra

Yr: 2010

Song 10: Thick As a Brick (Jethro Tull Cover)

Artist: Carolyn Oates

LP:

Yr: 2018

Song 11: Call Me (Blondie cover)

Artist: POMPLAMOOSE

LP:

Yr: 2022

Song 12: Happy Together

Artist: Weezer, Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner, Patrick Wilson

LP: Teal Album

Yr: 2019

Song 13: Lola

Artist: Lake Street Dive

LP:

Yr: 2016

Song 14: The Chain

Artist: The Highwomen

LP: Howard Stern Show

Yr: 2019

Song 15: By The Time I Get To Phoenix

Artist: The Peddlers

LP: How Cool Is Cool [Disc 2]

Yr: 1969

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





