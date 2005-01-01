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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Unexpected Covers
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sept. 4, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café with a funk cover of the Pink Floyd classic, I Wish You Were Here, done totally by AI, unexpected yes, but now part of our augmented reality, so hey welcome, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 498.

This time the Sonic Café spins up unexpected cover tunes so great, they’re scary. In this the tenth cover tune episode the Sonic Café’s nearly ten year history, which works out to be roughly one cover tune episode a year. So listen up, or you’ll ahh have to wait another year. So there’s that.

Listen for unexpected covers, like Jessie Wagner breathing fresh soul into Solomon Burke 1961 hit, Cry to Me, and Billie Joe Armstrong cranks Tiffany’s, I Think We’re Alone Now into garage-rock glory.

Acoustic magic arrives with Elle & Toni on Steely Dan’s ‘Dirty Work,’ while Carolyn Oates re-imagines Jethro Tull’s ‘Thick as a Brick.’ Plus: The Doughboys tackle The Moody Blues’ ‘Tuesday Afternoon,’ and Buddy Guy and Tracy Chapman dig deep into ‘Ain’t No Sunshine, plus many more.

Between spins, we’ll drop in a few surprises — which U.S. states people most regret moving to, is your state on the list? The secret psychology of selling women’s shoes, and classic TV moments from Seinfeld and Mad Men.

So let’s get to it, with Pearl Jam’s front man Eddie Vedder, with his unexpected cover of the 1982 English Beat song, this is Save It For Later, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: I Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd Funk Cover)
Artist: Fake Music
LP: AI Generated Music
Yr: 2025
Song 2: Save It For Later (English Beat Cover)
Artist: Eddie Vedder
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 3: Cry To Me
Artist: Jessie Wagner
LP: Cry To Me
Yr: 2023
Song 4: I Think We're Alone Now
Artist: Billie Joe Armstrong
LP: No Fun Mondays
Yr. 2020
Song 5: Help Me (Joni Mitchell Cover)
Artist: Hejira
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 6: Tuesday Afternoon
Artist: The Doughboys
LP: Act Your Rage
Yr: 2015
Song 7: Dirty Work - (Steely Dan Cover)
Artist: Elle & Toni
LP:
Year: 2025
Song 8: Ain't No Sunshine f/ Trace Chapman
Artist: Buddy Guy
LP: Bring 'Em In
Yr: 2005
Song 9: It's My Party
Artist: Quincy Jones Feat. Amy Winehouse
LP: Q: Soul Bossa Nostra
Yr: 2010
Song 10: Thick As a Brick (Jethro Tull Cover)
Artist: Carolyn Oates
LP:
Yr: 2018
Song 11: Call Me (Blondie cover)
Artist: POMPLAMOOSE
LP:
Yr: 2022
Song 12: Happy Together
Artist: Weezer, Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner, Patrick Wilson
LP: Teal Album
Yr: 2019
Song 13: Lola
Artist: Lake Street Dive
LP:
Yr: 2016
Song 14: The Chain
Artist: The Highwomen
LP: Howard Stern Show
Yr: 2019
Song 15: By The Time I Get To Phoenix
Artist: The Peddlers
LP: How Cool Is Cool [Disc 2]
Yr: 1969
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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