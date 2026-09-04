Summary: Palestinian activist, journalist and poet Ahmed Abu Artema says Israel contains a deep genocidal mindset, regardless of whether Palestinians use violence or nonviolence. He helped inspire the Great March of Return in Gaza in 2018 and has only engaged in nonviolent struggle. Israel bombed his home and killed his son. He joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss Israel’s continuing attacks and blockade under the so-called ceasefire, the scars of genocide and exile, and what people around the world must do.



On August 30th, 2026, the U.S. resumed its attack on Iran. A couple of days later, a U.S. cruise missile strike targeted a wedding celebration in Kuhestak. In response, Iran is striking back at US military bases in the region. This week on the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers the resumption of the missile war and the latest on the battle in the Strait of Hormuz.



Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chamseddine reports that Israeli airstrikes are continuing to decimate areas in the south of Lebanon. Among Israel's targets was an elderly care home in the town of Houla, which the army blew up on August 29th and at least 45 separate attacks on August 30th, including air strikes, artillery shelling, and detonations of homes and buildings.



At al-Deira displacement camp in Gaza, the communal bathrooms are unsanitary, leading many women to avoid using the toilet entirely, with major health consequences. Rima al-Swisi’s article ‘Avoiding the toilet at any cost’ takes a closer look.

