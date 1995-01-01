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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Taking Over The World
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sept. 6, 2026, midnight
It’s the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark. Hey, welcome to episode 35. This time the Sonic Café is bent on world domination. Since the beginning of time there’s always been one megalomaniac or another attempting to take over the world. But so far know one has been succeeded … and we feel the only thing that’s stopped them is the lack of a proper music soundtrack… which we’re about to remedy with a mix of music spanning 38 years including tunes about war and tunes against war… even one urging us to chill out and JUST Give Peace A Chance… but where’s the fun in that? Right? Because you see we humans are a very warlike species… whether it’s Money, Power or Turf … there’s always been those among us that can never get enough. Listen as President Ronald Reagan jokingly declares war on Russia during a hot mic moment … all in good fun of course … as we provide a soundtrack designed to help you take over the world … if that’s your thing. Right here at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Everybody Wants To Rule The World
Artist: Tears For Fears
LP: Songs From The Big Chair
Yr: 1985
Song 2: Seven Nation Army
Artist: The White Stripes
LP: Elephant-ADVANCE VINYL
Yr: 2003
Song 3: Demolition Man
Artist: The Police
LP: Ghost In The Machine
Yr: 1981
Song 4: War
Artist: Edwin Starr
LP: 70's Rockadelic
Yr: 1972
Song 5: Redemption Day
Artist: Sheryl Crow
LP: Sheryl Crow
Yr: 1996
Song 6: Burning Sky
Artist: Bad Company
LP: Burnin' Sky
Yr: 1977
Song 7: Crossfire
Artist: Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1989
Song 8: Give Peace A Chance
Artist: John Lennon
LP: The John Lennon Collection
Yr: 1989
Song 9: Black Hole Sun
Artist: Soundgarden
LP:
Yr: 1995
Song 10: We Begin Bombing In Five Minutes
Artist: Bonzo Goes To Washington
LP:
Yr: 1983
Song 11: Life During Wartime
Artist: Talking Heads
LP: Fear Of Music
Yr: 1979
Song 12: Eve Of Destruction
Artist: The Turtles
LP: 20 Greatest Hits
Yr: 1965
Song 13: Angola
Artist: Wayne Shorter
LP: The Soothsayer
Yr: 1965
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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