It’s the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark. Hey, welcome to episode 35. This time the Sonic Café is bent on world domination. Since the beginning of time there’s always been one megalomaniac or another attempting to take over the world. But so far know one has been succeeded … and we feel the only thing that’s stopped them is the lack of a proper music soundtrack… which we’re about to remedy with a mix of music spanning 38 years including tunes about war and tunes against war… even one urging us to chill out and JUST Give Peace A Chance… but where’s the fun in that? Right? Because you see we humans are a very warlike species… whether it’s Money, Power or Turf … there’s always been those among us that can never get enough. Listen as President Ronald Reagan jokingly declares war on Russia during a hot mic moment … all in good fun of course … as we provide a soundtrack designed to help you take over the world … if that’s your thing. Right here at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Everybody Wants To Rule The World Artist: Tears For Fears LP: Songs From The Big Chair Yr: 1985 Song 2: Seven Nation Army Artist: The White Stripes LP: Elephant-ADVANCE VINYL Yr: 2003 Song 3: Demolition Man Artist: The Police LP: Ghost In The Machine Yr: 1981 Song 4: War Artist: Edwin Starr LP: 70's Rockadelic Yr: 1972 Song 5: Redemption Day Artist: Sheryl Crow LP: Sheryl Crow Yr: 1996 Song 6: Burning Sky Artist: Bad Company LP: Burnin' Sky Yr: 1977 Song 7: Crossfire Artist: Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble LP: Greatest Hits Yr: 1989 Song 8: Give Peace A Chance Artist: John Lennon LP: The John Lennon Collection Yr: 1989 Song 9: Black Hole Sun Artist: Soundgarden LP: Yr: 1995 Song 10: We Begin Bombing In Five Minutes Artist: Bonzo Goes To Washington LP: Yr: 1983 Song 11: Life During Wartime Artist: Talking Heads LP: Fear Of Music Yr: 1979 Song 12: Eve Of Destruction Artist: The Turtles LP: 20 Greatest Hits Yr: 1965 Song 13: Angola Artist: Wayne Shorter LP: The Soothsayer Yr: 1965
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.