Sonic Café #E35/Taking Over The World

Subtitle: Taking Over The World

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 6, 2026, midnight

Summary: It’s the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark. Hey, welcome to episode 35. This time the Sonic Café is bent on world domination. Since the beginning of time there’s always been one megalomaniac or another attempting to take over the world. But so far know one has been succeeded … and we feel the only thing that’s stopped them is the lack of a proper music soundtrack… which we’re about to remedy with a mix of music spanning 38 years including tunes about war and tunes against war… even one urging us to chill out and JUST Give Peace A Chance… but where’s the fun in that? Right? Because you see we humans are a very warlike species… whether it’s Money, Power or Turf … there’s always been those among us that can never get enough. Listen as President Ronald Reagan jokingly declares war on Russia during a hot mic moment … all in good fun of course … as we provide a soundtrack designed to help you take over the world … if that’s your thing. Right here at the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: Everybody Wants To Rule The World

Artist: Tears For Fears

LP: Songs From The Big Chair

Yr: 1985

Song 2: Seven Nation Army

Artist: The White Stripes

LP: Elephant-ADVANCE VINYL

Yr: 2003

Song 3: Demolition Man

Artist: The Police

LP: Ghost In The Machine

Yr: 1981

Song 4: War

Artist: Edwin Starr

LP: 70's Rockadelic

Yr: 1972

Song 5: Redemption Day

Artist: Sheryl Crow

LP: Sheryl Crow

Yr: 1996

Song 6: Burning Sky

Artist: Bad Company

LP: Burnin' Sky

Yr: 1977

Song 7: Crossfire

Artist: Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble

LP: Greatest Hits

Yr: 1989

Song 8: Give Peace A Chance

Artist: John Lennon

LP: The John Lennon Collection

Yr: 1989

Song 9: Black Hole Sun

Artist: Soundgarden

LP:

Yr: 1995

Song 10: We Begin Bombing In Five Minutes

Artist: Bonzo Goes To Washington

LP:

Yr: 1983

Song 11: Life During Wartime

Artist: Talking Heads

LP: Fear Of Music

Yr: 1979

Song 12: Eve Of Destruction

Artist: The Turtles

LP: 20 Greatest Hits

Yr: 1965

Song 13: Angola

Artist: Wayne Shorter

LP: The Soothsayer

Yr: 1965

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





