Summary:

Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Opliam in our Spotlight Interview (Alter-Native Rock)



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K! Today we welcome OPLIAM, from Minneapolis and now based in Chicago, OPLIAM has built an international following with his innovative "Alter-Native" sound. He's joining us to talk about his powerful new release, SEROTONIN SOLDIER, Pt. I, the first chapter of an ambitious double album arriving this October. Opliam is currently featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine. Come read all about them at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/opliam.



Enjoy music from OPLIAM, Boogey the Beat, The Northstars, The Johnnys, Charlie Needs Braces, Elastic Bond, Gabriel Ayala, Terrestre, B-Side Players, Axel Krygier, Fiebre Amarilla, Nortec: Bostitch + Fussible, Donita Large, Midnight Sparrows, Tracy Bone, The Mavericks, Maten, Shauit, Chris Ferree, Samantha Crain, Indian City, Os Digitalistas, Janel Munoa, Ed Koban, Shawnee Kish, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas and much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside our new Indigenous in Music Directory and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today in the music industry.



