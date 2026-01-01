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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
heat, smoke, harm, emissions
Action/Event
Mike Flannigan
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Sept. 6, 2026, midnight
It is another frightening year of wildfires in Europe and North America. From the smoke zone, the latest fire news, science and analysis with world-recognized fire expert Dr. Mike Flannigan.
Interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Song "Follow Me" lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons license (use if free for non-profit purposes)
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 27:44 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260909 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Sept. 6, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 260909 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Sept. 6, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 260909 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Sept. 6, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 