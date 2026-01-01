Wildfires - The New Climate War

Subtitle: heat, smoke, harm, emissions

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Mike Flannigan

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 6, 2026, midnight

Summary: It is another frightening year of wildfires in Europe and North America. From the smoke zone, the latest fire news, science and analysis with world-recognized fire expert Dr. Mike Flannigan.

Credits: Interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



Song "Follow Me" lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons license (use if free for non-profit purposes)

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 27:44 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



