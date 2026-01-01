|
|
Program Information
|
|
|Radio Ecoshock Show
|
|heat, smoke, harm, emissions
|
|Action/Event
|
|Mike Flannigan
|
| Alex Smith Contact Contributor
|
|Sept. 6, 2026, midnight
| It is another frightening year of wildfires in Europe and North America. From the smoke zone, the latest fire news, science and analysis with world-recognized fire expert Dr. Mike Flannigan.
|Interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Song "Follow Me" lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons license (use if free for non-profit purposes)
|In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 27:44 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.
|
| Ecoshock 260909 CD Quality
|1 hour no-ads power radio
|01:00:00
|1
| Sept. 6, 2026
|
|Boundary BC Canada
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 01:00:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo
|3
|
| Ecoshock 260909 LoFi
|faster download, lower audio quality
|01:00:00
|1
| Sept. 6, 2026
|
|Boundary BC Canada
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 01:00:00
| 32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None
|3
|
| Ecoshock 260909 Affiliates 58 minutes
|allows time for station ID and announcements
|00:58:00
|1
| Sept. 6, 2026
|
|Boundary BC Canada
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:58:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo
|3
|