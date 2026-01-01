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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Community radio opens the world to the blind - among others
Weekly Program
Marisa Sposaro, host of the program Doin Time, on community radio 3CR in Melbourne, Australia
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Sept. 7, 2026, midnight
Community radio 3CR in Melbourne has been on air for 50 years. For 25 of those years, Marisa Sposaro has volunteered. Blind since birth and suffering from a dearth of available information, her introduction to 3CR on radio opened her world. Experiences led her to focus especially on the inequality and harsh treatment of indigenous persons and immigrants in Australian prisons and detention centers
This interview, conducted by Zoe, originally aired in the community radio series Accent of Women, in January 2026. Accent of Women is produced at 3CR. Adaptation for WINGS by Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service was founded in 1986 and has been covering the global women's movement and related issues, in collaboration with contributing producers from around the world, ever since. Find links to archives and contributor guidelines at wings.org

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00:28:47 1 Sept. 7, 2026
3CR Radio, Melbourne, Australia; BC, Canada
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 00:28:47  128Kbps mp3
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