WINGS#22-26 Marisa Sposaro, Radio Producer

Subtitle: Community radio opens the world to the blind - among others

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Marisa Sposaro, host of the program Doin Time, on community radio 3CR in Melbourne, Australia

Date Published: Sept. 7, 2026, midnight

Summary: Community radio 3CR in Melbourne has been on air for 50 years. For 25 of those years, Marisa Sposaro has volunteered. Blind since birth and suffering from a dearth of available information, her introduction to 3CR on radio opened her world. Experiences led her to focus especially on the inequality and harsh treatment of indigenous persons and immigrants in Australian prisons and detention centers

Credits: This interview, conducted by Zoe, originally aired in the community radio series Accent of Women, in January 2026. Accent of Women is produced at 3CR. Adaptation for WINGS by Frieda Werden.

Notes: WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service was founded in 1986 and has been covering the global women's movement and related issues, in collaboration with contributing producers from around the world, ever since. Find links to archives and contributor guidelines at wings.org



