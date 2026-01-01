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Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.
TRACKLIST
01. Elza - Stay with Me 02. Cameo Culture - Told You So 03. Ancient Astronauts - I Came Running 04. Delerium - Blue Fires ft. Mim Page 05. DJ Krush - Keeping The Motion 06. Jazzanova - Bohemian Sunset 07. Ephemerals - You'll Never See Me Cry 08. Tor - Sunyata 09. afterlife - Lovedub 10. Eric Hilton - Put Em Down 11. a.s.o. - My Baby's Got It Out For Me 12. Hooverphonic - Mad About You
2026 AR Media
Step into the night. This is your soundtrack for the after hours. This is your sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.
Curated for night owls who thrive in the quiet hours, Trip Hop Radio takes you on a journey through shadowy soundscapes, with tracks from iconic artists and hidden gems. Whether you're winding down after a long day, creating in the stillness of the night, or simply exploring your thoughts.
Let the rhythm guide you, the bass soothe you, and the melodies inspire you as you embark on a journey of sound and soul.