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Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
U.S. House from Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva, Lily Tomlin, archives coordinators Maxine Wolfe and Rachel Corbman
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Sept. 7, 2026, midnight
This Way Out’s Abigail DeRoberts visits the Lesbian Herstory Archives in Brookly, New York and speaks to coordinators Maxine Wolfe and Rachel Corbman about how the archives got started, why it matters, and how to meet the challenge of preserving it for future generations. In Newswrap Poland begins recognizing same-sex marriages performed elsewhere in the European Union, while Bulgaria’s top court opens the door for transgender people to change their legal names and gender markers. In the U.S., a new EEOC settlement gives thousands of Christian employers greater latitude to discriminate against trans workers. A fatal shooting at a Tucson gay bar is being investigated as a possible hate crime, prompting a call for action on gun violence from Arizona Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva. And New Orleans’ Southern Decadence celebrates LGBTQ+ diversity — with a special push to bring more queer women and lesbians into the spotlight.
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, the feature was produced by Abigail DeRoberts NewsWrap reporters Michael LeBeau and Tanya Kane-Parry music: Isis
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!

This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.

#2006 Lesbian Herstory Archives Download Program Podcast
stereo
00:28:58 1 Sept. 7, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
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 00:28:58  128Kbps mp3
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