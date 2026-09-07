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Program Information
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|Taylor Report
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|5
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| Unusual Sources Contact Contributor
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|Sept. 9, 2026, midnight
| The Taylor Report, September 7, 2026: a Labour Day report from union activist Phil Conlon detailing the issues and unions that brought larger numbers to the annual march.
Plus a talk with Pedro, the magician, remembering a great name in magic.
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| Interview with Phil Conlon
|Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow to access file
|00:58:14
|1
| Sept. 7, 2026
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|Toronto, Ontario
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:58:14
| 160Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|4
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