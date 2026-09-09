Summary: It took several years of insults and economic attacks, but Canadians are finally starting to dislike the USA. A survey released Saturday by polling firm Leger finds that a plurality of Canadians now view the US as an “enemy” nation thanks to President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on their economy and national sovereignty. The poll finds that 41% of Canadians now consider the US an enemy, compared with 22% who say the US is an ally, and 22% who say the US is a neutral country.



Today's guest is Brian Rathbun, Professor of international relations and political science at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs

