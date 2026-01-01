Summary: This hour, your introduction to love, Gnawa-style from Samir LanGus. World beaters and gear heads alike should enjoy Califa F1 from Skanderani, new Nubian soul from Real World Records, fresh spins from Soroche and Ezra Collective PLUS the most sampled drum beat in history from Shawn Lee’s Incredible Tabla Band. The familiar meets the phenomenal on World Beat Canada Radio!