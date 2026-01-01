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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 10, 2026, midnight
This hour, your introduction to love, Gnawa-style from Samir LanGus. World beaters and gear heads alike should enjoy Califa F1 from Skanderani, new Nubian soul from Real World Records, fresh spins from Soroche and Ezra Collective PLUS the most sampled drum beat in history from Shawn Lee’s Incredible Tabla Band. The familiar meets the phenomenal on World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Samir LanGus - Gnawa Love/ To Leyla

Skanderani - Califa F1

Joao Leao - Pode Ser CANCON

Lemon Bucket Orchestra - Shchedryi Vechor CANCON

Sula - Sameen

Shawn Lee’s Incredible Tabla Band - Apache

Soroche - El Desierto

Melkutus Party - Sininen Salo

Ezra Collective - Only Love (feat. Pa Salieu)

Solar Project - La Parapluie

Trickbaby - Baja

Altin Gun - Neredesin Sen

Chili Guys - Summertime

Blurry The Explorer - It’s OK Paul



59:56

World Beat Canada Radio September 12 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 Sept. 10, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 