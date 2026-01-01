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Program Information
World Beat Canada Radio September 12 2026
Series:
worldbeatcanada radio
Subtitle: exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Cal Koat - host
Contributor:
Cal Koat Contact Contributor
Date Published: Sept. 10, 2026, midnight
Summary: This hour, your introduction to love, Gnawa-style from Samir LanGus. World beaters and gear heads alike should enjoy Califa F1 from Skanderani, new Nubian soul from Real World Records, fresh spins from Soroche and Ezra Collective PLUS the most sampled drum beat in history from Shawn Lee’s Incredible Tabla Band. The familiar meets the phenomenal on World Beat Canada Radio!
Credits: Calcopyrite Communications
Notes: Samir LanGus - Gnawa Love/ To Leyla Skanderani - Califa F1 Joao Leao - Pode Ser CANCON Lemon Bucket Orchestra - Shchedryi Vechor CANCON Sula - Sameen Shawn Lee’s Incredible Tabla Band - Apache Soroche - El Desierto Melkutus Party - Sininen Salo Ezra Collective - Only Love (feat. Pa Salieu) Solar Project - La Parapluie Trickbaby - Baja Altin Gun - Neredesin Sen Chili Guys - Summertime Blurry The Explorer - It’s OK Paul 59:56
Version 1: World Beat Canada Radio September 12 2026
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:59:56
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Sept. 10, 2026
Location Recorded: Vancouver, BC, Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
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Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:59:56
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 3