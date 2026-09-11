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Program Information
Electronic Intifada Radio
11 September 2026
Action/Event
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Roqayah Chameseddine, Jenin
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Sept. 11, 2026, midnight
CODEPINK launched a new initiative, “Feminists: Stand with Palestine," which calls on women’s organizations to confront Israel’s gendered and sexual violence and support Palestinian reproductive and maternal health. Their Palestine campaigner, Jenin, sits down with hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss why Palestine is an intersectional struggle – one that's anti-capitalist, anti-patriarchy, anti-imperialist – and why, unfortunately, many mainstream women’s organizations end up supporting or accommodating the very systems that this struggle challenges.

On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers the tanker war developing in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian missile attacks on US warships in the Arabian Sea and airbases in Jordan.

Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chameseddine reports that Israeli attacks on the south of Lebanon are escalating, and dozens have been killed in the last few days.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.

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00:58:00 1 Sept. 11, 2026
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