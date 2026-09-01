#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download] Full interviews with... #2 - Peter Oborne: Britain has FINALLY stood up to Israel - 00:12:00 #3 - Lord Levy: on Miliband decision to sanction Israel over West Bank illegal settler violence - 00:06:00 #4 - Matt Jukes: Met Deputy Chief on Danny Tommo's Balaclava-Clad Protests Sinister Intimidating - 00:15:00 #5 - Martin Rolfe: NATS boss, on outage possible Israeli hack of UK Air Traffic Control network - 00:05:00 #6 - Craig Murray: ex FO maritime law chief asks, Will Strait of Hormuz Stay Closed - 00:50:00 #7 - Michael Hudson, Destiny of Civilization Financialization Collapse Glenn Diesen - 00:50:00