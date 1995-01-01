This week's Backbeat show features a classic blues from Mississippi John Hurt, smooth, jazzy stylings from Nat King Cole and from Dinah Washington, plus some people who are normally in the background, the Jordanaires and Allan Tousaint, take front and centre. As usual there's the mix of familiar, somewhat familiar and downright unknown artists.
Artist - Title - Year Johnny Fuller - Sister Jenny - 1956 Big Joe Turner - Watch That Jive - 1945 Johnny Tyler - Devil On My Shoulder - 1957 The Sons Of The South - Travelin' This Road - 1954 Mississippi John Hurt - Spike Driver Blues - 1928 Nat King Cole - Candy - 1956 The Mills Brothers - Old Fashioned Love - 1934 Isaya Mwinamo And Tom Miti - Kila Mwaka - 1956 Billy Edd Wheeler - After Taxes - 1963 Fuzzy Lofton - Bounce Baby Bounce - 1956 Tab Smith Orchestra (Vocal By Betty Mays) - Fat Mouth Blues - 1946 The Jordanaires - Swing Down Chartiot - 1960 Les Paul & Mary Ford - Bye Bye Blues - 1952 Al Tousan - Chico - 1960 Dinah Washington - Make Me a Present of You - 1956 Bill Hayes & Goree Carter - I'm Just Another Fool - 1950 Tex Ritter - Boogie Woogie Cowboy - 1950 The Twisters - Thick Or Thin - 2006 Carl Perkins - Pointed Toe Shoes - 1959 The Big Six - All Night Long - 1995