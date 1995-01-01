Episode 309 September 13 2026 spinning classic and obscure records from the past

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 13, 2026, midnight

Summary: This week's Backbeat show features a classic blues from Mississippi John Hurt, smooth, jazzy stylings from Nat King Cole and from Dinah Washington, plus some people who are normally in the background, the Jordanaires and Allan Tousaint, take front and centre. As usual there's the mix of familiar, somewhat familiar and downright unknown artists.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Johnny Fuller - Sister Jenny - 1956

Big Joe Turner - Watch That Jive - 1945

Johnny Tyler - Devil On My Shoulder - 1957

The Sons Of The South - Travelin' This Road - 1954

Mississippi John Hurt - Spike Driver Blues - 1928

Nat King Cole - Candy - 1956

The Mills Brothers - Old Fashioned Love - 1934

Isaya Mwinamo And Tom Miti - Kila Mwaka - 1956

Billy Edd Wheeler - After Taxes - 1963

Fuzzy Lofton - Bounce Baby Bounce - 1956

Tab Smith Orchestra (Vocal By Betty Mays) - Fat Mouth Blues - 1946

The Jordanaires - Swing Down Chartiot - 1960

Les Paul & Mary Ford - Bye Bye Blues - 1952

Al Tousan - Chico - 1960

Dinah Washington - Make Me a Present of You - 1956

Bill Hayes & Goree Carter - I'm Just Another Fool - 1950

Tex Ritter - Boogie Woogie Cowboy - 1950

The Twisters - Thick Or Thin - 2006

Carl Perkins - Pointed Toe Shoes - 1959

The Big Six - All Night Long - 1995





