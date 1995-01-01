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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Sept. 13, 2026, midnight
This week's Backbeat show features a classic blues from Mississippi John Hurt, smooth, jazzy stylings from Nat King Cole and from Dinah Washington, plus some people who are normally in the background, the Jordanaires and Allan Tousaint, take front and centre. As usual there's the mix of familiar, somewhat familiar and downright unknown artists.
Artist - Title - Year
Johnny Fuller - Sister Jenny - 1956
Big Joe Turner - Watch That Jive - 1945
Johnny Tyler - Devil On My Shoulder - 1957
The Sons Of The South - Travelin' This Road - 1954
Mississippi John Hurt - Spike Driver Blues - 1928
Nat King Cole - Candy - 1956
The Mills Brothers - Old Fashioned Love - 1934
Isaya Mwinamo And Tom Miti - Kila Mwaka - 1956
Billy Edd Wheeler - After Taxes - 1963
Fuzzy Lofton - Bounce Baby Bounce - 1956
Tab Smith Orchestra (Vocal By Betty Mays) - Fat Mouth Blues - 1946
The Jordanaires - Swing Down Chartiot - 1960
Les Paul & Mary Ford - Bye Bye Blues - 1952
Al Tousan - Chico - 1960
Dinah Washington - Make Me a Present of You - 1956
Bill Hayes & Goree Carter - I'm Just Another Fool - 1950
Tex Ritter - Boogie Woogie Cowboy - 1950
The Twisters - Thick Or Thin - 2006
Carl Perkins - Pointed Toe Shoes - 1959
The Big Six - All Night Long - 1995

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 13, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
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