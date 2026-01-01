More trillions of $$ to the war machine rolling over Earths limits. Militarism is climate change - CodePink co-founder Jodie Evans joins us. Plus the big shift: Dr. Rene van Westen with surprising news about collapse of the Gulf Stream and AMOC. This changes everything.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Jeff Berardelli WFLA meteorologist clip on world heat records.
Clip from France24 TV Sept 3, 2026
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:37 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.