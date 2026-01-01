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Program Information
Amy Goodman and Damon Williams In Conversation
13
Amy Goodman, Damon Williams, Orion Meadows (poet)
 Dale Lehman/WZRD  Contact Contributor
Sept. 14, 2026, midnight
Orian Meadows spoken word on history repeating; a few words from CAPA President Erin Bosack; then artist, activist podcaster (AirGo) Damon Williams, Chicago south side movement builder introduces Amy Goodman. The independent media model she and team developed over 30 years act as an antidote to the toxic messaging of Corporate media. Both the stories and the voices that DemocracyNow! platforms are essential elements for defense of democratic institutions, civil society and humanity itself; the voices of people resisting racism, militarism and materialism, the evils that Dr. King called out one year before his murder by the State.

Amy Goodman shares some of the history of DN! and Damon finds himself
being interviewed by her on how he too got into journalism and organizing.
Amy got her start at WBAI in New York, one of the flagship stations of the Pacifica Peace and Justice Network which was started in 1949 by WWII war resister Lew Hill after his release from prison as "a visionary alternative to commercially-driven media". Corporations, Banks, Wall Street and Universities make money off of war. Challenges to the narrative that moves the masses to act against their own interests are not in their interests. Amy mentions that billionaire owner of the Washington Post added the tag line
"Democracy Dies In Darkness" to it's masthead. Its very dark there now
she observes.
Chicago Area Peace Action - chipeaceaction.org
Arise Chicago - https://www.arisechicago.org/
DePaul University Humanities Center
UIC Institute for Humanities
UIC International Studies
UIC Political Science
Beyond Vietnam:A Time to Break Silence
Rev. Martin Luther King, April 4, 1967, Riverside Church, New York City
https://www.crmvet.org/info/mlk_viet.pdf

https://network.pacifica.org/about-pacifica-foundation/

https://wbai.org/schedule/

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01:22:24 1 Sept. 6, 2026
UIC Student Center
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