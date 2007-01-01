Queer activists occupy a 40-foot tall tree to block Trumps Border Wall in south Arizona - This Way Out’s Lauren Schmitt reports. In Newswrap Germany’s far-right AfD scores its biggest state-election showing since the Nazis — as rainbow-flagged protesters take to the streets! Ninety percent of LGBTQ+ groups worldwide report losing funding since 2025 — putting many at risk of closing their doors! Sierra Leone’s queer crackdown sends two activists fleeing after police raid a gay party and issue warrants for their arrest! The Trump administration targets “gender ideology” in a controversial new study — critics call the un-peer-reviewed report pseudoscience! And Sacramento’s Lavender Heights fights back — LGBTQ+ residents launch a community patrol after a string of anti-queer attacks!
Associate Producer and Host Lucia Chappelle, Producer/ Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, the feature was produced by Lauren Schmitt, NewsWrap reporters Sarah Montague, Nathalie Muñoz music: Cast album Redwood, music from the Arizona protest.
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!
This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.