First Half: In the first half of the episode, we comb through several statements typically made by folks who intend to distance themselves from racists but they end up sounding racist themselves. We examine the intention typically found behind these statements, but also how they can be perceived as problematic.
Second Half: The second half of the show is dedicated to The 8 White Identities by Barnor Hesse—a supposition by the professor that segments different White identities based on their level of racist/anti-racist behavior. We give our thoughts on this insightful chart and share examples of how we see these behaviors played out in real life.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.