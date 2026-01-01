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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Nick Kawa
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Sept. 15, 2026, midnight
As we are reminded by the popular children's picture book by Taro Gomi, everyone poops. But not everyone disposes of that poop in the same way. In many countries, waste is carried away by potable drinking water, while in other places the scarcity of water has prompted different approaches. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Nick Kawa, an anthropology professor at Ohio State University and the author of “After the Flush: Rethinking the Future of Human Waste.” We take a look at how modern sewage systems evolved, learn about the potential regenerative effects of incorporating bio-solids into agriculture, and look at some new waste solutions for the estimated 3.5 billion people who lack access to safe sanitation systems.
Track: Listen Here
Artist: Eddie Harris
Album: Presenting Eddie Harris
Label: Vee-Jay Records
Year: 1961

Track: Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow
Artist: Frank Zappa
Album: Apostrophe
Label: Disc Reel
Year: 1974

Track: Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?
Artist: The Beatles
Album: The Beatles
Label: Apple
Year: 1968

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00:29:00 1 Sept. 15, 2026
San Francisco
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