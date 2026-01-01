Summary: As we are reminded by the popular children's picture book by Taro Gomi, everyone poops. But not everyone disposes of that poop in the same way. In many countries, waste is carried away by potable drinking water, while in other places the scarcity of water has prompted different approaches. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Nick Kawa, an anthropology professor at Ohio State University and the author of “After the Flush: Rethinking the Future of Human Waste.” We take a look at how modern sewage systems evolved, learn about the potential regenerative effects of incorporating bio-solids into agriculture, and look at some new waste solutions for the estimated 3.5 billion people who lack access to safe sanitation systems.