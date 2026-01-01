Notes: Hey Listeners,



I am giving away a pair of tickets to see Buena Vista Social Club at The National on 9/30. It’s a great excuse for me to revisit the original recording from 1997 and play a set or two of related tracks.



From there we’ll head in a couple of different directions. Lots of great tunes. Keep it locked.



The Haberdasher



Buena Vista Social Club Candela Buena Vista Social Club World Circuit

Ibrahim Ferrer Quizás, Quizás Buena Vista Social Club Presents World Circuit

Rubén González Cumbanchero Introducing (Deluxe Edition) World Circuit

AfroCubism A la Luna Yo Me Voy Afrocubism World Circuit

René Touzet Mambo Guajiro Pachanga Diferente Alegria Music Latino

Mark Mothersbaugh Cleaning Rooms With Inez Bottle Rocket (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Island Records

Ry Cooder Always Lift Him Up / Kanaka Wai Wai Chicken Skin Music Rhino

Gabby Pahinui I Ia Po Me Ke Ao Pure Gabby Hula Records

Raiatea Helm O'ahu He Leo Huali Raiatea Helm Records

Taj Mahal The New Hula Blues Sacred Island Private Music

Joachim Cooder Backwater Blues Over That Road I'm Bound Nonesuch

Uncle Dave Macon Hill Billie Blues Anthology: The Deluxe Collection Spring Fed Records

Joachim Cooder Sight and the Sound Dreamer's Motel Temple Of Leaves

Michael McAdam Little Places Tremolo Permanent Records

Good Humor Band DWI Good Humor Band Permanent Records

The Bopcats Who Drank My Beer 25 Years of Rock n' Roll EllerSoul Records

Nick Curran & The Nitelifes What About Love (with Kim Wilson) Player Blind Pig

The Fabulous Thunderbirds Scratch My Back Girls Go Wild The Last Music Company

Jimmie Vaughan Don't Cha Know Strange Pleasure Epic

The Sky Chiefs Come Back Ophelia The Sky Chiefs Chimney Bird Records

Nick Curran and the Lowlifes Tough Lover Reform School Girl Eclecto Groove Records

Michael McAdam The Lion Sleeps Tonight A Million Miles Permanent Records

Joseph Terrell Cowboy Movie Cowboy Movie - Single 8432414 Records DK

Wood Robinson's New Formal Suit Up Suck In Wood Robinson's New Formal Wood Robinson's New Formal

Jacob Sharp Hold On Hold On - Single Jacob Sharp

Libby Rodenbough Easier to Run Between the Blades Libby Rodenbough

Mipso Caroline Mipso Rounder



