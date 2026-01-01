The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
I am giving away a pair of tickets to see Buena Vista Social Club at The National on 9/30. It’s a great excuse for me to revisit the original recording from 1997 and play a set or two of related tracks.
From there we’ll head in a couple of different directions. Lots of great tunes. Keep it locked.
The Haberdasher
Buena Vista Social Club Candela Buena Vista Social Club World Circuit Ibrahim Ferrer Quizás, Quizás Buena Vista Social Club Presents World Circuit Rubén González Cumbanchero Introducing (Deluxe Edition) World Circuit AfroCubism A la Luna Yo Me Voy Afrocubism World Circuit René Touzet Mambo Guajiro Pachanga Diferente Alegria Music Latino Mark Mothersbaugh Cleaning Rooms With Inez Bottle Rocket (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Island Records Ry Cooder Always Lift Him Up / Kanaka Wai Wai Chicken Skin Music Rhino Gabby Pahinui I Ia Po Me Ke Ao Pure Gabby Hula Records Raiatea Helm O'ahu He Leo Huali Raiatea Helm Records Taj Mahal The New Hula Blues Sacred Island Private Music Joachim Cooder Backwater Blues Over That Road I'm Bound Nonesuch Uncle Dave Macon Hill Billie Blues Anthology: The Deluxe Collection Spring Fed Records Joachim Cooder Sight and the Sound Dreamer's Motel Temple Of Leaves Michael McAdam Little Places Tremolo Permanent Records Good Humor Band DWI Good Humor Band Permanent Records The Bopcats Who Drank My Beer 25 Years of Rock n' Roll EllerSoul Records Nick Curran & The Nitelifes What About Love (with Kim Wilson) Player Blind Pig The Fabulous Thunderbirds Scratch My Back Girls Go Wild The Last Music Company Jimmie Vaughan Don't Cha Know Strange Pleasure Epic The Sky Chiefs Come Back Ophelia The Sky Chiefs Chimney Bird Records Nick Curran and the Lowlifes Tough Lover Reform School Girl Eclecto Groove Records Michael McAdam The Lion Sleeps Tonight A Million Miles Permanent Records Joseph Terrell Cowboy Movie Cowboy Movie - Single 8432414 Records DK Wood Robinson's New Formal Suit Up Suck In Wood Robinson's New Formal Wood Robinson's New Formal Jacob Sharp Hold On Hold On - Single Jacob Sharp Libby Rodenbough Easier to Run Between the Blades Libby Rodenbough Mipso Caroline Mipso Rounder