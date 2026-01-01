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Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Sept. 15, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I am giving away a pair of tickets to see Buena Vista Social Club at The National on 9/30. It’s a great excuse for me to revisit the original recording from 1997 and play a set or two of related tracks.

From there we’ll head in a couple of different directions. Lots of great tunes. Keep it locked.

The Haberdasher

Buena Vista Social Club Candela Buena Vista Social Club World Circuit
Ibrahim Ferrer Quizás, Quizás Buena Vista Social Club Presents World Circuit
Rubén González Cumbanchero Introducing (Deluxe Edition) World Circuit
AfroCubism A la Luna Yo Me Voy Afrocubism World Circuit
René Touzet Mambo Guajiro Pachanga Diferente Alegria Music Latino
Mark Mothersbaugh Cleaning Rooms With Inez Bottle Rocket (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Island Records
Ry Cooder Always Lift Him Up / Kanaka Wai Wai Chicken Skin Music Rhino
Gabby Pahinui I Ia Po Me Ke Ao Pure Gabby Hula Records
Raiatea Helm O'ahu He Leo Huali Raiatea Helm Records
Taj Mahal The New Hula Blues Sacred Island Private Music
Joachim Cooder Backwater Blues Over That Road I'm Bound Nonesuch
Uncle Dave Macon Hill Billie Blues Anthology: The Deluxe Collection Spring Fed Records
Joachim Cooder Sight and the Sound Dreamer's Motel Temple Of Leaves
Michael McAdam Little Places Tremolo Permanent Records
Good Humor Band DWI Good Humor Band Permanent Records
The Bopcats Who Drank My Beer 25 Years of Rock n' Roll EllerSoul Records
Nick Curran & The Nitelifes What About Love (with Kim Wilson) Player Blind Pig
The Fabulous Thunderbirds Scratch My Back Girls Go Wild The Last Music Company
Jimmie Vaughan Don't Cha Know Strange Pleasure Epic
The Sky Chiefs Come Back Ophelia The Sky Chiefs Chimney Bird Records
Nick Curran and the Lowlifes Tough Lover Reform School Girl Eclecto Groove Records
Michael McAdam The Lion Sleeps Tonight A Million Miles Permanent Records
Joseph Terrell Cowboy Movie Cowboy Movie - Single 8432414 Records DK
Wood Robinson's New Formal Suit Up Suck In Wood Robinson's New Formal Wood Robinson's New Formal
Jacob Sharp Hold On Hold On - Single Jacob Sharp
Libby Rodenbough Easier to Run Between the Blades Libby Rodenbough
Mipso Caroline Mipso Rounder

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Sept. 14, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
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