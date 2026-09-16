Stephanie Savell Co-director of the Costs of War Project at Brown University's Watson Institute; Wanda Culp of Tongass Women for Forests & Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN); Lori Wallach, Director of the Rethink Trade program at American
25 Years Later US Post-9/11 Wars Cost $8 Trillion, Caused More Than 4.5 Million Deaths Worldwide; Trump Regime Once Again Attempts to Eliminate Roadless Rule Protecting Nation’s Wilderness; U.S.–Canada Trade War: "The Most Stupid Trade Fight in History".