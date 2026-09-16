Between the Lines for September 16, 2026

Subtitle: Released Date: September 16, 2026

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Stephanie Savell Co-director of the Costs of War Project at Brown University's Watson Institute; Wanda Culp of Tongass Women for Forests & Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN); Lori Wallach, Director of the Rethink Trade program at American

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 16, 2026, midnight

Summary: 25 Years Later US Post-9/11 Wars Cost $8 Trillion, Caused More Than 4.5 Million Deaths Worldwide; Trump Regime Once Again Attempts to Eliminate Roadless Rule Protecting Nation’s Wilderness; U.S.–Canada Trade War: "The Most Stupid Trade Fight in History".

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