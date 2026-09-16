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Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: September 16, 2026
Weekly Program
Stephanie Savell Co-director of the Costs of War Project at Brown University's Watson Institute; Wanda Culp of Tongass Women for Forests & Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN); Lori Wallach, Director of the Rethink Trade program at American
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Sept. 16, 2026, midnight
25 Years Later US Post-9/11 Wars Cost $8 Trillion, Caused More Than 4.5 Million Deaths Worldwide; Trump Regime Once Again Attempts to Eliminate Roadless Rule Protecting Nation’s Wilderness; U.S.–Canada Trade War: "The Most Stupid Trade Fight in History".

Between the Lines for September 16, 2026 Download Program Podcast
Released Date: September 16, 2026
00:29:00 1 Sept. 16, 2026
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 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
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