Summary: This program is about President Trump’s connections to Russia, and in particular, Paul Manafort. Manafort was the manager of Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign until he abruptly quit two and a half months before the election.



We ask: who is Paul Manafort, where did he come from, and how did he became Trump’s campaign manager?



What aspects of Manafort’s longtime relationships with Russian leaders and President Trump might be revealed in the pending hearings conducted by the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee?



In addition, we discuss the recent non-permitted demonstrations that occurred in Russia.



Our guest, Andrew Kramer (https://www.nytimes.com/by/andrew-e-kramer), is a New York Times reporter based in Moscow, Russia. Kramer, fluent in Russian, has been reporting from Moscow for the Times since 2006. This interview is the second in what may become an ongoing series of conversations with him about Russia.



The book Andrew Kramer recommends is “Black Wind, White Snow: The Rise of Russia’s New Nationalism,” by Charles Clover. The program was recorded on March 27, 2017.