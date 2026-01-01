Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK World Radio Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260918.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed a new associate partnership between Canada and the European Union. There would be cooperation on tech, defense, and energy. Roland Paris, a professor of International Affairs at the University of Ottawa, explains what the change in status would do for both Canada and the EU. Canada has many resources the EU needs, especially since the US under Trump has has added huge tariffs and a general attitude of coercion to its relationship with Europe. Canadian PM Carney appears open to a new alliance with Europe.



From FRANCE- Press reviews from the US, Canada, and Europe on the proposed new partnership between Canada and Europe. On 9/11 many papers gave opinions as to the success of the the US war on terror after the Twin Towers attack. Then a press review of the US proposed $2.8 billion arms sale to Israel.



From JAPAN- Iceland may quit whaling next year, leaving only Japan and Norway defying the global moratorium by the International Whaling Commission enacted in 1986. A brief update on the human toll in the floods in Nepal from 3 weeks ago. The Chinese Defense Minister urged countries to exercise vigilance against militarism, seemingly aimed at Japan over comments on the conflicts between Taiwan and China. Iran has restated that it will not negotiate with the US until its conditions are met- meanwhile Houthis have effectively blocked Saudi oil exports. China urged Iran and the US to hold talks leading to a diplomatic resolution on the memorandum of understanding. After meeting with Marco Rubio, the recently elected president of Peru, Keiko Fujimori, says her country will participate with US led forces targeting drug crime.



From CUBA- The Pentagon released another video of an alleged drug boat being blown up by US forces in the Caribbean. An Israeli human rights group, B’tselem, accuses Israel of systematically dismantling the conditions that allow Palestinians in the occupied West Bank to function as a community. Israeli forces have continued severe attacks on Lebanon, despite a US brokered ceasefire earlier this year. The head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization was blocked from attending the annual gathering of the UN Nuclear Agency in Vienna- a BRICS declaration urged restraint in the war on Iran.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"O take heart, my brothers. Even now ... with every leader & every resource & every strategy of every nation on Earth arrayed against Her - Even now, O even now, my brothers, Life is in no danger of losing the argument! - For after all ... (as will be shown) She has only to change the subject."

--Kenneth Patchen



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net

