Summary: This episode is sponsored by EMXETF.com



Kevin T. Carter joins Kyle to talk about TGRZ, the China AI LLM Tigers ETF, and why China’s role in the AI trade may be much bigger than most U.S. investors realize.



Kevin breaks down the AI market as a five-layer stack: electricity, chips, data centers, models, and applications. From there, he explains why TGRZ is focused on the model layer, where Chinese open-weight AI models like DeepSeek, Kimi K3, GLM, and Qwen are increasingly competing with U.S. models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and others.



The conversation also gets into one of the biggest surprises from the episode: how differently China and the U.S. appear to view AI adoption. Kevin points to public sentiment around AI being roughly 80% favorable in China versus about 20% in the U.S., and Kyle explores whether that difference in adoption could matter as much as the technology itself.



They also discuss Jack Ma, Alibaba, the blocked Ant IPO, and why Kevin believes some of the risks investors associate with China are more complicated (and possibly more overblown) than the headlines suggest.



The episode closes with a look at AI infrastructure, data centers, power demand, underwater and space-based compute, and the broader question of whether AI destroys jobs, creates new ones, or does some combination of both.



As always, none of this is investment advice. TGRZ is speculative and volatile. Do your own research, understand the risks, and make sure any investment fits your own strategy.