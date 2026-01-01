The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Band of Traders Guest Interviews
Ft. Kevin Carter, EMXETFs
Interview
Kevin T. Carter, Kyle Hedman
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Sept. 18, 2026, midnight
This episode is sponsored by EMXETF.com

Kevin T. Carter joins Kyle to talk about TGRZ, the China AI LLM Tigers ETF, and why China’s role in the AI trade may be much bigger than most U.S. investors realize.

Kevin breaks down the AI market as a five-layer stack: electricity, chips, data centers, models, and applications. From there, he explains why TGRZ is focused on the model layer, where Chinese open-weight AI models like DeepSeek, Kimi K3, GLM, and Qwen are increasingly competing with U.S. models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and others.

The conversation also gets into one of the biggest surprises from the episode: how differently China and the U.S. appear to view AI adoption. Kevin points to public sentiment around AI being roughly 80% favorable in China versus about 20% in the U.S., and Kyle explores whether that difference in adoption could matter as much as the technology itself.

They also discuss Jack Ma, Alibaba, the blocked Ant IPO, and why Kevin believes some of the risks investors associate with China are more complicated (and possibly more overblown) than the headlines suggest.

The episode closes with a look at AI infrastructure, data centers, power demand, underwater and space-based compute, and the broader question of whether AI destroys jobs, creates new ones, or does some combination of both.

As always, none of this is investment advice. TGRZ is speculative and volatile. Do your own research, understand the risks, and make sure any investment fits your own strategy.
EMXETF.com
BandofTradersPodcast.com
Contact Team@chinashopproductions.com for permission to broadcast

Are Investors Undervaluing China AI? Download Program Podcast
00:42:36 1 Sept. 9, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:42:36  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 9 Download File...
 