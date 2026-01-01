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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Sept. 20, 2026, midnight
A musical smorgasbord awaits you on Backbeat this week; cultures, styles and languages all mixed up to create an audio delight. We've got French Hawaiian, Creole Dixieland and African jive mixed in with blues from Roosevelt Sykes, doo wop born on a Brooklyn Street corner, jazzy blues from the under-appreciated Una Mae Carlisle and some lively 1950s and '60s hits. Just what you've come to expect.
Artist - Title - Year
Louis Jordan - That Chick's Too Young To Fry - 1946
Patsy Montana & The Prairie Ramblers - I Want To Be A Cowboy's Sweetheart - 1935
The Heavenly Echoes - Your God Is My God Too - 1955
Marv Johnson - (You've Got To) Move Two Mountains - 1960
Billy the Kid - Gwelo - 1962
Roosevelt Sykes & The Honeydrippers - Security Blues - 1952
Little Red Walter - Aw Shucks Baby - 1960
George "Tautu" Archer & His Pagans - Les Femmes D'Amerique - 1944
Kid Ory & Creole Jazz Band - Blanche Touquatoux - 1945
Blue Moon Marquee - Big Smoke - 2024
Flatt & Scruggs - Cabin in Caroline - 1949
The Fascinators - Chapel Bells - 1958
Patsy Cline - Shoes - 1962
Una Mae Carlisle and her Jive Band - Hangover Blues - 1938
The Chosen Gospel Singers - When The Saints Go Marching In - 1956
Louis Prima And Keely Smith - Oh Babe! - 1950
Mable John - You're Taking Up Another Man's Place - 1966
Clyde McPhatter - Deep Sea Ball - 1956
Bill Doggett - (Let's Do) The Hully Gully Twist - 1960

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 20, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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