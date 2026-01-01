A musical smorgasbord awaits you on Backbeat this week; cultures, styles and languages all mixed up to create an audio delight. We've got French Hawaiian, Creole Dixieland and African jive mixed in with blues from Roosevelt Sykes, doo wop born on a Brooklyn Street corner, jazzy blues from the under-appreciated Una Mae Carlisle and some lively 1950s and '60s hits. Just what you've come to expect.
Artist - Title - Year Louis Jordan - That Chick's Too Young To Fry - 1946 Patsy Montana & The Prairie Ramblers - I Want To Be A Cowboy's Sweetheart - 1935 The Heavenly Echoes - Your God Is My God Too - 1955 Marv Johnson - (You've Got To) Move Two Mountains - 1960 Billy the Kid - Gwelo - 1962 Roosevelt Sykes & The Honeydrippers - Security Blues - 1952 Little Red Walter - Aw Shucks Baby - 1960 George "Tautu" Archer & His Pagans - Les Femmes D'Amerique - 1944 Kid Ory & Creole Jazz Band - Blanche Touquatoux - 1945 Blue Moon Marquee - Big Smoke - 2024 Flatt & Scruggs - Cabin in Caroline - 1949 The Fascinators - Chapel Bells - 1958 Patsy Cline - Shoes - 1962 Una Mae Carlisle and her Jive Band - Hangover Blues - 1938 The Chosen Gospel Singers - When The Saints Go Marching In - 1956 Louis Prima And Keely Smith - Oh Babe! - 1950 Mable John - You're Taking Up Another Man's Place - 1966 Clyde McPhatter - Deep Sea Ball - 1956 Bill Doggett - (Let's Do) The Hully Gully Twist - 1960