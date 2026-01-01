Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Louis Jordan - That Chick's Too Young To Fry - 1946

Patsy Montana & The Prairie Ramblers - I Want To Be A Cowboy's Sweetheart - 1935

The Heavenly Echoes - Your God Is My God Too - 1955

Marv Johnson - (You've Got To) Move Two Mountains - 1960

Billy the Kid - Gwelo - 1962

Roosevelt Sykes & The Honeydrippers - Security Blues - 1952

Little Red Walter - Aw Shucks Baby - 1960

George "Tautu" Archer & His Pagans - Les Femmes D'Amerique - 1944

Kid Ory & Creole Jazz Band - Blanche Touquatoux - 1945

Blue Moon Marquee - Big Smoke - 2024

Flatt & Scruggs - Cabin in Caroline - 1949

The Fascinators - Chapel Bells - 1958

Patsy Cline - Shoes - 1962

Una Mae Carlisle and her Jive Band - Hangover Blues - 1938

The Chosen Gospel Singers - When The Saints Go Marching In - 1956

Louis Prima And Keely Smith - Oh Babe! - 1950

Mable John - You're Taking Up Another Man's Place - 1966

Clyde McPhatter - Deep Sea Ball - 1956

Bill Doggett - (Let's Do) The Hully Gully Twist - 1960

