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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Sept. 20, 2026, midnight
1. Stunt Driver - Golden Selection (Moka Only, Birdapres and K-Rec)
2. Daydream 2 Much - Moka Only
3. Untold - Mathematik & Lex (de Kalhex)
4. Savage Souls - Que Rock feat. Saukrates
5. God Given - Apollo Brown & Skyzoo
6. Da Family - MotionPlus & A-F-R-O
7. Two King - The Troubles feat. Slvrbck Lauren, Finale and DJ Rugged One
8. The Chief's Kiss - Fel Sweetenberg feat. DJ Djaz
9. Ween Pt. 2 - jōshy & Christoph feat. Kemp
10. Ain't Got Respect No More - Es & Nec Nymbl
11. Back in the Dayz - Stylistic Murder feat. Cam One, Masta Ace and DJ Danetic
12. Deep Forest - Emapea & Beat Catz
13. Radiant - KLIM
14. Watch It Go Down - Fresh Daily
15. Another Day - Awon, Confidence and J Ferra
16. Live Enormous - Thought Provokah
17. Summer in the City - BlackSmith Sundays & Jah Freedom
18. Umpire - Maspyke
19. 4EVA Chemicals - 4-IZE
20. Super Greg - Dookie Bros.
21. Water and Earth - Mighty Delrokz
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:58:13 1 Sept. 14, 2026
Gammatorium
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