1. Stunt Driver - Golden Selection (Moka Only, Birdapres and K-Rec) 2. Daydream 2 Much - Moka Only 3. Untold - Mathematik & Lex (de Kalhex) 4. Savage Souls - Que Rock feat. Saukrates 5. God Given - Apollo Brown & Skyzoo 6. Da Family - MotionPlus & A-F-R-O 7. Two King - The Troubles feat. Slvrbck Lauren, Finale and DJ Rugged One 8. The Chief's Kiss - Fel Sweetenberg feat. DJ Djaz 9. Ween Pt. 2 - jōshy & Christoph feat. Kemp 10. Ain't Got Respect No More - Es & Nec Nymbl 11. Back in the Dayz - Stylistic Murder feat. Cam One, Masta Ace and DJ Danetic 12. Deep Forest - Emapea & Beat Catz 13. Radiant - KLIM 14. Watch It Go Down - Fresh Daily 15. Another Day - Awon, Confidence and J Ferra 16. Live Enormous - Thought Provokah 17. Summer in the City - BlackSmith Sundays & Jah Freedom 18. Umpire - Maspyke 19. 4EVA Chemicals - 4-IZE 20. Super Greg - Dookie Bros. 21. Water and Earth - Mighty Delrokz
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
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