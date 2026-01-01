Two guests, a climate scientist and a climate prisoner. Still on Parole for just talking about a protest, UK Co-Founder of Extinction Rebellion Roger Hallam joins us. Ironically his two latest books argue against any violence in the climate movement. As promised for listeners hit by extreme rains, world-recognized expert Dr. Hayley Fowler, Newcastle University, explains the latest on hard rains and flash floods on a warming planet.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:46 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.