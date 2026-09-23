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Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: September 23, 2026
Weekly Program
Sarah Kendzior author and co-host of the Gaslit Nation weekly podcast; Dr. Lynn Goldman, MD, MS, MPH, Prof. of Environmental & Occupational Health at George Washington University; Miranda Bogen, Dir. Center for Democracy & Technology’s AI Governance Lab &
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Sept. 23, 2026, midnight
Trump’s Authoritarian Onslaught Designed to Overwhelm a Nation that Rejects His Tyranny; Trump EPA Repeals Regulations Limiting Planet-Warming Emissions from Coal & Gas-Fired Power Plants; AI Potential Danger Provokes Calls for Development Slow Down, Regulation.

Between the Lines for September 23, 2026 Download Program Podcast
Released Date: September 23, 2026
00:29:00 1 Sept. 23, 2026
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 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
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