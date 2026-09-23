Between the Lines for September 23, 2026

Subtitle: Released Date: September 23, 2026

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sarah Kendzior author and co-host of the Gaslit Nation weekly podcast; Dr. Lynn Goldman, MD, MS, MPH, Prof. of Environmental & Occupational Health at George Washington University; Miranda Bogen, Dir. Center for Democracy & Technology’s AI Governance Lab &

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 23, 2026, midnight

Summary: Trump’s Authoritarian Onslaught Designed to Overwhelm a Nation that Rejects His Tyranny; Trump EPA Repeals Regulations Limiting Planet-Warming Emissions from Coal & Gas-Fired Power Plants; AI Potential Danger Provokes Calls for Development Slow Down, Regulation.

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