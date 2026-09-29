Notes: Whelford/Fairford 'national security incident' put-up-job (false flag attack to increase state security/surveillance powers To be blamed on Russia or Iran?). Summary of circumstantial suspicions and anomalies:



1. Met Police say a farmer alerted them by phone at 1am. Trump says they've been under surveillance for a long time.



2. Incident occurs Sun 27Sep26, the day before Bilderberger Wes Streeting's first speech as new defence secretary, to ruling Labour party conference.



3. Farmer says she drove past suspicious group at 00.30 in Whelford then turned around and drove back past them but locals report there were three vans 'blocking the road'.



4. Farmer says there was 'a large group of balaclava clad (presumably pro-Israeli Patriot Platform EDL) men dressed in black' Nobody else appears to have seen them and then they appear to have vanished.



5. Allegations of large amount of 'explosives' that justified (precautionary) evacuating entire village where were alleged explosives? In the vans with disappearing squad of men? Where did this idea come from or was it just precaution?



6. Possibly manipulated photo of 4 of 5 arrestees circulating, young men look English, military fatigues, mercenaries press have pixelated faces to AVOID identification which immediately suggests they don't want any 'help' identifying them or piecing together an investigation from the public. Which also implies this is a scripted, controlled exercise.



7. Farmer says she first called RAF Fairford security hotline after spotting 'large group of suspicious men' but the call 'rang out'. Nobody answered in the middle of a war with Iran with the highest UK and US military security alert level.



8. Exceptional Delta lockdown at RAF Fairford and other UK bases Friday and Saturday 25th 26th September indicating foreknowledge of an imminent terror threat



https://911forum.org.uk/viewtopic.php?p=182687#p182687