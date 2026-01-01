Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK World Radio Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr261002.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- As the US/Canada trade war escalates, a trade ban on numerous products from Canada has come into effect. Trump says that Canada will come and apologize and remove their retaliatory tariffs. An interview with Lawrence Herman, an international trade lawyer from Canada. He says Canada will not come back and say they are sorry. Canada sends about 70% of its exports to the US but many of the materials and components in those products are from US sources- thus an economic slowdown in the states. Canada has been cementing new trade relations with the European Union. Lawrence says Canada will not become a member of the EU as was recently speculated. He says trade with the US will not end, but there will be many difficulties until Trump leaves office.



From JAPAN- Tokyo experienced a record breaking 31 consecutive days of rain. Japan continues to run nuclear power plants but has no place to permanently store the waste. Trump says that South Korea is investing in 8 new nuclear power plants in the US as well as an LPG pipeline in Alaska- South Korea denies agreeing to the pipeline. At the UN General Assembly North Korea insisted on its right to remain a nuclear armed state. UN Secretary General Guterres is concerned over the lack of progress in nuclear disarmament. Also at the UN the Nepalese PM blamed the devastating floods on global warming which his country is not responsible for.



From CUBA- Last weekend at the UN, the Cuban FM denounced multi-dimension hostilities from the US. On Tuesday the US issued new regulations and sanctions to further strangle the nation and people of Cuba. China reaffirmed its strong support for Cuba. British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband addressed critics of the Labour policy on the plight of Palestinians and announced sanctions on Israeli settlements- Ed however failed to support those charged with terrorism for carrying signs expressing support for Palestine Action.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum - even encourage the more critical and dissident views. That gives people the sense that there's free thinking going on, while all the time the presuppositions of the system are being reinforced by the limits put on the range of the debate.."

--Noam Chomsky



Dan Roberts

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