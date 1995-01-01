It’s the Sonic Café … Featuring an intelligent mix of headphone friendly music, comedy and pop culture … I’m your host Scott Clark. Hey, welcome to episode 36. This time we pull our eclectic mix directly from the briny blue pacific. Listen as we cover 45 years of nautically themed tunes from The Peddlers, Led Zepplin, Tom Waits the Split Enz and more... And later on listen as comedian Jim Gaffigan imagines the inner voices of whales in a bit pulled from his Mr. Universe release. All that and more as we splash tunes from the big blue coast all over your radio … right here at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Swimming In The Ocean Artist: David & David LP: Boomtown Yr: 1986 Song 2: The Season Artist: Beanfield LP: The Season Yr: 2000 Song 3: Gliding Like a Whale Artist: Peter Murphy LP: Cascade Yr: 1995 Song 4: We're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat Artist: Jaws LP: Jaws The Movie Yr: 1975 Song 5: Don't Kill The Whale Artist: Yes LP: Tormato Yr: 1978 Song 6: Starving In The Belly Of The Whale Artist: Tom Waits LP: Blood Money Yr: 2002 Song 7: Whale 2 Artist: Star Trek IV LP: Star Trek IV Yr: 1986 Song 8: Whale Artist: Ian Dury & the Blockheads LP: The Bus Drivers Prayer & Other Stories Yr: 1992 Song 9: Whales Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Mr. Universe Yr: 2012 Song 10: Waves of Love Artist: Chris Joss LP: You've Been Spiked Yr: 2004 Song 11: The Ocean Artist: Led Zeppelin LP: Houses Of The Holy Yr: 1973 Song 12: Meeting (Garden Of Geda) - Sound Out The Galleon Artist: Jon Anderson LP: Olias Of Sunhillow Yr: 1976 Song 13: Stormy Weather Artist: The Peddlers LP: How Cool Is Cool [Disc 1] Yr: 1967 Song 14: Dam Whales All Fat and Lazy Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Mr. Universe Yr: 2012 Song 15: Six Months In A Leaky Boat Artist: Split Enz LP: History Never Repeats: The Best Of Split Enz Yr: 1982 Song 16: Fuoco Fatuo Artist: Nicola Conte LP: Bossa Per Due Yr: 2001
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.