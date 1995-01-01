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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
A Whale of a Good Time
13
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Oct. 2, 2026, midnight
It’s the Sonic Café … Featuring an intelligent mix of headphone friendly music, comedy and pop culture … I’m your host Scott Clark. Hey, welcome to episode 36. This time we pull our eclectic mix directly from the briny blue pacific. Listen as we cover 45 years of nautically themed tunes from The Peddlers, Led Zepplin, Tom Waits the Split Enz and more... And later on listen as comedian Jim Gaffigan imagines the inner voices of whales in a bit pulled from his Mr. Universe release. All that and more as we splash tunes from the big blue coast all over your radio … right here at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Swimming In The Ocean
Artist: David & David
LP: Boomtown
Yr: 1986
Song 2: The Season
Artist: Beanfield
LP: The Season
Yr: 2000
Song 3: Gliding Like a Whale
Artist: Peter Murphy
LP: Cascade
Yr: 1995
Song 4: We're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat
Artist: Jaws
LP: Jaws The Movie
Yr: 1975
Song 5: Don't Kill The Whale
Artist: Yes
LP: Tormato
Yr: 1978
Song 6: Starving In The Belly Of The Whale
Artist: Tom Waits
LP: Blood Money
Yr: 2002
Song 7: Whale 2
Artist: Star Trek IV
LP: Star Trek IV
Yr: 1986
Song 8: Whale
Artist: Ian Dury & the Blockheads
LP: The Bus Drivers Prayer & Other Stories
Yr: 1992
Song 9: Whales
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP: Mr. Universe
Yr: 2012
Song 10: Waves of Love
Artist: Chris Joss
LP: You've Been Spiked
Yr: 2004
Song 11: The Ocean
Artist: Led Zeppelin
LP: Houses Of The Holy
Yr: 1973
Song 12: Meeting (Garden Of Geda) - Sound Out The Galleon
Artist: Jon Anderson
LP: Olias Of Sunhillow
Yr: 1976
Song 13: Stormy Weather
Artist: The Peddlers
LP: How Cool Is Cool [Disc 1]
Yr: 1967
Song 14: Dam Whales All Fat and Lazy
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP: Mr. Universe
Yr: 2012
Song 15: Six Months In A Leaky Boat
Artist: Split Enz
LP: History Never Repeats: The Best Of Split Enz
Yr: 1982
Song 16: Fuoco Fatuo
Artist: Nicola Conte
LP: Bossa Per Due
Yr: 2001
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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00:58:00 1 Oct. 2, 2026
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