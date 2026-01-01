Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr261009.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- A robot arm will begin surveying the 880 tons of nuclear fuel debris in the reactors at the Fukushima nuclear power plant which melted down in 2011- they are hoping to begin cleaning the waste in 2037. The Trump administration is looking to expand nuclear power in the US, including restarting the plant at 3-mile island, site of the worst nuclear accident in US history. Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez has called for a snap election on November 29th as a response to unrest over skyrocketing housing prices. There will be a runoff vote in Brazil on October 25th between Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro.



From FRANCE- More on the Brazilian election where Lula and others are complaining about US interference in the electoral process. Then a series of press reviews on the massive student protests in France this week. An estimated 266,000 high school students marched in the streets and were met with increasing clashes with police. The main objective was to update dilapidated school buildings especially in poorer areas, more staff, and to limit class sizes to 36. By Thursday parents and union members had joined the demonstrations to protect the students- In Spain and Belgium students have also begun protests. An editorial on where the students rage comes from. The question of whether Netanyahu and the Israeli state were told of the Hamas plans to attack 10 days in advance and did nothing to prepare for the horrible massacre on October 7th.



From CUBA- The US Coast Guard intercepted an oil tanker in the Caribbean trying to bring fuel to Cuba. The lack of fuel continues to plague all aspects of life in Cuba, including its ability to broadcast their news. The Mexican ruling Morena party stated it will maintain support for the Cuban people in the face of the energy blockade imposed by the US- Mexican President Sheinbaum spoke out at the UN General Assembly expressing solidarity with Cuba. President Sheinbaum also warned about the presence of right-wing groups within the US administration which intend to change the government of Mexico. Police in the UK arrested 6 people in the area of a Royal Air Force Base that had been used by the US military to bomb Iran, implying that they were terrorists, then let them out on bail.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"In Brazil, a poor man goes to jail when he steals. When a rich man steals, he becomes a minister."

--Lula da Silva



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

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