Summary: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wants the execution of convicted Fort Hood mass murderer Nidal Hasan livestreamed for the world to watch. Is this justice or a return to public executions as entertainment? In this sarcastic Elk Grove News Minute commentary, we travel from America's frontier hangings to the Roman Empire and ask: Why stop at a firing squad? Why not crucifixion?



A pointed look at capital punishment, political spectacle and the meaning of civilization.



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