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Program Information
Subrosa News Commentary
Subrosa News Commentary
13
 Dan  Contact Contributor
Oct. 10, 2026, midnight
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wants the execution of convicted Fort Hood mass murderer Nidal Hasan livestreamed for the world to watch. Is this justice or a return to public executions as entertainment? In this sarcastic Elk Grove News Minute commentary, we travel from America's frontier hangings to the Roman Empire and ask: Why stop at a firing squad? Why not crucifixion?

A pointed look at capital punishment, political spectacle and the meaning of civilization.

More commentary at ElkGroveNews.net.
If used for broadcast, contact editor@elkgrovenews.net for permission

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00:01:30 1 Oct. 10, 2026
Elk Grove, California
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