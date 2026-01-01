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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Oct. 11, 2026, midnight
Another menagerie of music this week on Backbeat, recordings you wouldn't think would go together, do (I hope). The fast and the slow, smooth and rough, hits and obscurities, religious and secular, records in different languages and from different eras, but somehow all sound the same, just with a different accent.
Artist - Title - Year
The Coasters - Turtle Dovin' - 1956
Billy Ray - She Buys, And Buys, And Buys - 1953
Mickey Champion & The Roy Milton Orchestra - I'm A Woman - 1955
The Prairie Ramblers - You Were Right, And I Was Wrong - 1941
Country Jim - Good Lookin' Woman - 1951
Morgan Babb - My God Works Wonders - 1962
Kate Schutt - Moonsick - 2026
Tut Taylor (feat. Norman Blake) - Sweet Picking Time in Toomsboro, Ga - 1972
The Spirit of Memphis - In The Garden - 1959
Eddie 'Cleanhead' Vinson - I Trusted You Baby - 1951
Harmonica Frank - Step It Up And Go - 1951
Stonik & Kiprono - Ingolili Relyon -
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Sweet Jennie Lee - 1935
Ray Barretto - Soul Drummers - 1968
The Victorians - I Guess You're Satisfied - 1951
Mac Wiseman - Little White Church - 1951
Bob King and the Country Kings - Hey Honey - 1959
The Royals (Hank Ballard & The Midnighters) - I Feel That-A-Way - 1953
Bo Diddley - Cadillac - 1960
Paul Gayten - Tickle Toe -

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00:58:00 1 Oct. 11, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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