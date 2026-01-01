Another menagerie of music this week on Backbeat, recordings you wouldn't think would go together, do (I hope). The fast and the slow, smooth and rough, hits and obscurities, religious and secular, records in different languages and from different eras, but somehow all sound the same, just with a different accent.
Artist - Title - Year The Coasters - Turtle Dovin' - 1956 Billy Ray - She Buys, And Buys, And Buys - 1953 Mickey Champion & The Roy Milton Orchestra - I'm A Woman - 1955 The Prairie Ramblers - You Were Right, And I Was Wrong - 1941 Country Jim - Good Lookin' Woman - 1951 Morgan Babb - My God Works Wonders - 1962 Kate Schutt - Moonsick - 2026 Tut Taylor (feat. Norman Blake) - Sweet Picking Time in Toomsboro, Ga - 1972 The Spirit of Memphis - In The Garden - 1959 Eddie 'Cleanhead' Vinson - I Trusted You Baby - 1951 Harmonica Frank - Step It Up And Go - 1951 Stonik & Kiprono - Ingolili Relyon - Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Sweet Jennie Lee - 1935 Ray Barretto - Soul Drummers - 1968 The Victorians - I Guess You're Satisfied - 1951 Mac Wiseman - Little White Church - 1951 Bob King and the Country Kings - Hey Honey - 1959 The Royals (Hank Ballard & The Midnighters) - I Feel That-A-Way - 1953 Bo Diddley - Cadillac - 1960 Paul Gayten - Tickle Toe -