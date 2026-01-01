Summary: Expect more heatwaves, fires, more storms and flooding than ever before. We misjudged how climate change is unfolding. Revisiting summer's warning from Professor Anders Levermann in Potsdam. Plus why is air now unhealthy? A deep dive into deadly ozone at ground level with Dr. Laurence Rouil, Director of CAMS, the EUs Copernicus Monitoring Service. You need to know.