Expect more heatwaves, fires, more storms and flooding than ever before. We misjudged how climate change is unfolding. Revisiting summer's warning from Professor Anders Levermann in Potsdam. Plus why is air now unhealthy? A deep dive into deadly ozone at ground level with Dr. Laurence Rouil, Director of CAMS, the EUs Copernicus Monitoring Service. You need to know.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 25:33 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.