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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Arundhati Roy on US's longest war
Weekly Program
Arundhati Roy, author of The God of Small Things and the essay War Is Peace
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Oct. 12, 2026, midnight
By far the longest official war in US history is its 20-year assault on Afghanistan. President George W. Bush began it, on grounds the Taliban refused to surrender Osama Bin Laden, who claimed credit for attacking the US World Trade Center and Pentagon. Ten years later, under President Obama, Bin Laden was found and killed; yet the war continued another ten years. Renowned Indian author Arundhati Roy denounced that war as futile and inhuman from its beginning. In this program, Roy reads her essay War is Peace, in which she dissects the fallacies - and the greed - behind that war (and all others).
Produced for WINGS by Yun Suh, update by Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Producers' guidelines and links to archives can be found at https://wings.org

WINGS #27-26 War Is Peace Download Program Podcast
Updated from 2010
00:28:53 1 Oct. 12, 2026
US, Canada
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 00:28:53  128Kbps mp3
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