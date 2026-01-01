Summary: By far the longest official war in US history is its 20-year assault on Afghanistan. President George W. Bush began it, on grounds the Taliban refused to surrender Osama Bin Laden, who claimed credit for attacking the US World Trade Center and Pentagon. Ten years later, under President Obama, Bin Laden was found and killed; yet the war continued another ten years. Renowned Indian author Arundhati Roy denounced that war as futile and inhuman from its beginning. In this program, Roy reads her essay War is Peace, in which she dissects the fallacies - and the greed - behind that war (and all others).