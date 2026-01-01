Abigail DeRoberts speaks with Tre’vell Anderson, executive director of the Trans Journalists Association, about challenging media bias, supporting trans journalists, and transforming how transgender lives and communities are represented in the news. The program also features transgender person speaking from a 1968 KPFA broadcast preserved by the Pacifica Radio Archives. In NewsWrap, protests erupt in Taipei following police raids on LGBTQ+ venues; openly LGBTQ+ candidates make gains in Brazil’s elections as the right-wing Liberal Party strengthens its congressional position; LGBTQ+ voters prepare for the U.S. midterms amid debates over transgender rights; advocates spotlight the challenges LGBTQ+ survivors face in seeking domestic violence support; and a record number of school book bans puts LGBTQ+ stories among the targets of growing censorship.
Associate Producer Lucia Chappelle, Producer/ host Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, the feature was produced by Abigail DeRoberts, NewsWrap reporters Tanya Kane-Parry and David Hunt. music: Bobby Sanchez, our theme music was written and performed by Kim Wilson.
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world, since 1988.The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!
This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.