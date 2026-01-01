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Program Information
Chilled Hip Hop Soul and Lo-Fi Beats
Orange Ease Tape Arrival
Weekly Program
DJ Glibstylez; Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Oct. 12, 2026, midnight
1-21, 22-28

1. Nu Vintage - Off The Backboard
2. Konteks - Sands of Futures
3. Phil Tyler x the intern - We Got It Goin' On
4. Mr. Goldenfold - Coast
5. Bugseed - creation
6. Move Da Beat & Vibin' - Delusions
7. yungmerrin - purple skies
8. twuan & Cultura - Sidewalk Static
9. NOTHINGISREAL - Momentary
10. Flowz & Vibin' - Straight Steezin
11. Maple Syrup & igory - Black Buds
12. KLIM x NINETOFIVE - Cinematic
13. HAJÉ - Kirikou
14. Toonorth - Badlands
15. Takeshi - Steady state
16. Moody. - Days Abroad
17. 7th Realm - Understand
18. Sineg - Brooklyn
19. Gaslamp - Living Proof
20. Kiezin - On This World
21. Knowsum - U Still Can B
--Orange Ease Tape Arrival
1. Dingbat - Jah Freedom
2. Autumn Flurry -KLIM & Keyness
3. spies - Hg
4. Dreamzzz - Demoh Beatmaker
5. Amber - Leavv, Makzo
6. I Confess remix - The Roots
7. catsitting - dxgree
8. idontwantloveagain - Psalm Trees feat. Alexander
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:57:51 1 Oct. 6, 2026
Dahne, Alabama, U.S.A./Gammatorium, Canada
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 00:57:51  192Kbps mp3
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