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Program Information
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|Chilled Hip Hop Soul and Lo-Fi Beats
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|Orange Ease Tape Arrival
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|Weekly Program
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|DJ Glibstylez; Gamma Krush
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| Gamma Krush Contact Contributor
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|Oct. 12, 2026, midnight
| 1-21, 22-28
1. Nu Vintage - Off The Backboard
2. Konteks - Sands of Futures
3. Phil Tyler x the intern - We Got It Goin' On
4. Mr. Goldenfold - Coast
5. Bugseed - creation
6. Move Da Beat & Vibin' - Delusions
7. yungmerrin - purple skies
8. twuan & Cultura - Sidewalk Static
9. NOTHINGISREAL - Momentary
10. Flowz & Vibin' - Straight Steezin
11. Maple Syrup & igory - Black Buds
12. KLIM x NINETOFIVE - Cinematic
13. HAJÉ - Kirikou
14. Toonorth - Badlands
15. Takeshi - Steady state
16. Moody. - Days Abroad
17. 7th Realm - Understand
18. Sineg - Brooklyn
19. Gaslamp - Living Proof
20. Kiezin - On This World
21. Knowsum - U Still Can B
--Orange Ease Tape Arrival
1. Dingbat - Jah Freedom
2. Autumn Flurry -KLIM & Keyness
3. spies - Hg
4. Dreamzzz - Demoh Beatmaker
5. Amber - Leavv, Makzo
6. I Confess remix - The Roots
7. catsitting - dxgree
8. idontwantloveagain - Psalm Trees feat. Alexander
|Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
|For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.
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|00:57:51
|1
| Oct. 6, 2026
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|Dahne, Alabama, U.S.A./Gammatorium, Canada
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:57:51
| 192Kbps mp3
(79.8MB) None
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