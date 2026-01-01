Notes: Hey Listeners,



Help me welcome back Dr. Straz to The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show tonight. This evening Straz will take us on a musical journey through the tracks and records that have made an indelible print on his taste that still inform the music he listens to today. There are a lot of tasty tracks in the setlist (bangers from start to finish), but I’m more excited about the juicy stories he will tell that explain how the various songs made it onto the list.



I’ll mostly get out of the way and let Straz do his thing, but if course it is my show…



Straz’ MY9ALBUMS poster. This is going a little viral. Straz is one of many friends I “talk music” with on a regular basis. We have had quite a few “list-oriented” chats since I shared ed my Top 100, Next 100, and 300 song lists I put together for my 65th birthday and shared with Straz. Not sure 9 albums can capture musical influences for me and or many of my friends that have made music such an important part of their lives.



The Haberdasher

