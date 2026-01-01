Summary: As we approach the midterm elections, the increasingly desperate, despotic, and diminished President of the United States is more unhinged than ever - saying he can do whatever he wants and repeatedly suggesting that Iran bomb San Diego and Los Angeles. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with opinion journalist John Stoehr of The Editorial Board to get his insights into the decomposing brain of Donald Trump and to contemplate what it means for this country. We discuss the role of the press in enabling the current state of affairs at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., examine options for Democrats if they're able to regain power in November, and speculate on what lies ahead for the Republican Party after the Donald has gone.