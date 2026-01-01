Craig Steven Wilder, Slavery and the University; George Prochnik,When It's too late to Stop Fascism

Subtitle: Craig Steven Wilder, Slavery and the University; George Prochnik,When It's too late to Stop Fascism

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Craig Steven Wilder (Historian; Author; Professor, MIT); George Prochnik (Author)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 14, 2026, midnight

Summary: Craig Steven Wilder, talks about “Ebony & Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America's Universities,” which uncovers the truth about race, slavery and the academy. Slavery funded colleges, built campuses, and paid professors. George Prochnik: When It's Too Late to Stop Fascism, According to Stefan Zweig. In the 1930s, Stefan Zweig was the world's most-translated author. He spent the final months of his life furiously writing a memoir - a warning to the future.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



