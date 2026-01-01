Craig Steven Wilder, talks about “Ebony & Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America's Universities,” which uncovers the truth about race, slavery and the academy. Slavery funded colleges, built campuses, and paid professors. George Prochnik: When It's Too Late to Stop Fascism, According to Stefan Zweig. In the 1930s, Stefan Zweig was the world's most-translated author. He spent the final months of his life furiously writing a memoir - a warning to the future.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
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