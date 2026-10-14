Summary: The first part of our show features Nicole Mikhael—the founder of Reconstruction After Cancer (RAC). RAC funds cancer survivors reconstructive care when insurance doesn’t cover the cost because feeling confident matters too. RAC was created by Nicole Mikhael after her own breast cancer and reconstruction journey at 26yrs old. Knowing firsthand that being cancer-free doesn’t always

mean the journey is over, she created RAC to help make reconstructive care

possible for survivors when insurance doesn’t cover the cost.



The second part of our show features John Hope Bryant discussing the future of Black wealth taken straight from our conversation at the 2026 Congressional Black Caucus. While speaking to Arizona State University Students in a lecture hall in Washington, D.C., John discusses what Black youth can do to ensure fiscal viability and maintain fiscal responsibility well into the future.

