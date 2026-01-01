Summary: The world would be a better place if customer service played better music while you’re on hold. Take an hour to breathe in aural relief from new albums by Balthvs, Lagos Thugs, Zerzua and BaBa ZuLa, Latin flavours from Panasoma, Zuco 103 with Lee Scratch Perry and Algerian power pop from Souad Massi. Thanks, we’ll connect you now to World Beat Canada Radio!