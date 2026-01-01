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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 15, 2026, midnight
The world would be a better place if customer service played better music while you’re on hold. Take an hour to breathe in aural relief from new albums by Balthvs, Lagos Thugs, Zerzua and BaBa ZuLa, Latin flavours from Panasoma, Zuco 103 with Lee Scratch Perry and Algerian power pop from Souad Massi. Thanks, we’ll connect you now to World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Balthvs - Eternal Flow

Lagos Thugs - Na Dem Dey Enjoy Pass

Afrotronix - Dakoun Sougouro CANCON

Boogat w/ Hector Guerra & Professor Angel Dust - Fiesta En El Cementario CANCON

Zerzua - Al-Ghali

BaBa ZuLa - Cirtlak 9

Bab & Rolando 808 - Mas Que Nada

Mitsune - V Mitsune Ondo

Zuco 103 - Love Is Queen Omega (feat. Lee Scratch Perry)

Seffarine - Ah Ya Liyyam

Panasoma - Tua Boca (Where I Belong)

Hilal Kaya - Basindaki Yazma/Avsar Elleri

Souad Massi - Ana Inssan

Melkutus Party - Sininen Salo



59:48

World Beat Canada Radio October 17 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:48 1 Oct. 15, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:48  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 