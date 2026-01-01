Summary: A couple of spooky new spins to awaken the Samhain spirit; Louise Bichan shares a good old fashioned Scottish Murder Ballad while the Real McKenzies retell the ghost story of The Mad Trapper Of Rat River. Shooglenifty take us on a deep dive from Stamina Island, plus a set from Baltic Crossing and Celtic Cross. Join Patricia Fraser for an hour of Nu-Celtic. Celt In A Twist!