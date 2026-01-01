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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 15, 2026, midnight
A couple of spooky new spins to awaken the Samhain spirit; Louise Bichan shares a good old fashioned Scottish Murder Ballad while the Real McKenzies retell the ghost story of The Mad Trapper Of Rat River. Shooglenifty take us on a deep dive from Stamina Island, plus a set from Baltic Crossing and Celtic Cross. Join Patricia Fraser for an hour of Nu-Celtic. Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Shooglenifty - Dig Deep

Louise Bichan - BEEF

Haggis X-1 - Across The Waves CANCON

The Real McKenzies - The Mad Trapper Of Rat River CANCON

Hamish Napier - Arctic (The Dipper/Kompani/Linges Return)

Bangers And Mash - Eliza Lee

Baltic Crossing - Risuaki Satiainen

Celtic Cross - Dancin’ Belfast

The Tiller’s Folly - Far End Of The Road CANCON

Melisande - Disco Set Carre CANCON

Baka Beyond - Inner Orbit

Iain Morrison - Away With The Faeries

The Ollam - Stream Of Silver



59:37

Celt In A Twist October 20 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:37 1 Oct. 15, 2026
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 00:59:37  128Kbps mp3
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